OpenSSL 3.6 Officially Released with LMS Signature Verification Support, More
Highlights of OpenSSL 3.6 include LMS signature verification support as per [SP 800-208] in both the FIPS and default providers, and support for EVP_SKEY opaque symmetric key objects to the key derivation and key exchange provider methods via EVP_KDF_CTX_set_SKEY(), EVP_KDF_derive_SKEY(), and EVP_PKEY_derive_SKEY() functions.
This release also adds PCT support for key import for SLH-DSA when in FIPS mode, FIPS 140-3 PCT support on DH key generation, NIST security categories for PKEY objects, and support for FIPS 186-5 deterministic ECDSA signature generation to the FIPS provider.
Nearly six months after the previous 3.5 version, the team behind OpenSSL has just announced the release of OpenSSL 3.6, a feature update that introduces major improvements to cryptography handling, compliance, and tooling.