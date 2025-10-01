news
KDE's Haruna, Qt, and Christian Hergert's GNOME Progress
KDE SC/Qt
Haruna 1.5
Haruna version 1.5.0 is released.
The highlight of this release is the playlist, which got a lot of features: [...]
10 Years of Qt OPC UA
Beginning of 2025 I was searching through the version history of Qt OPC UA - trying to find out when a certain issue got introduced. At some point I was curious: How long does this thing go back?! Turns out that the first git commit is dated 25th of September 2015. Which means we have been doing this for over 10 years now!
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Status Week 39
It’s the time of year where the Oregon allergens has me laid out. Managed to get some stuff done while cranking up the air purifier.
VTE
Work on GtkAccessibleHypertext implementation. Somewhat complicated to track persistent accessible objects for the hyperlinks but it seems like I have a direction to move forward.
Fix CSS causing too much padding in header bar 49.0
Make
--working-directorywork properly with
--new-windowwhen you want you also are restoring a session.
Add support for
cell-widthcontrol in preferences
