KDE's Haruna, Qt, and Christian Hergert's GNOME Progress

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

Crowd Supply recently featured the SigCore UC, an upcoming universal industrial I/O controller that combines rugged hardware with open-source software for engineers, researchers, and educators seeking a flexible control and data acquisition platform.

Forlinx Embedded has introduced the OK3506-S12 Mini, a compact single board computer built around the Rockchip RK3506J processor. The board is intended for industrial applications that benefit from modest power consumption, stable operation, and long-term supply availability.

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

GL.iNet has introduced the Comet PoE (GL-RM1PE), a compact remote KVM device for server management, industrial systems, NVR setups, and HomeLab use. It supports 4K@30 FPS remote display, two-way audio, PoE for simplified deployment, and includes onboard storage with self-hosted cloud support.

Radxa has announced the Fogwise AIRbox Q900, a rugged edge AI system powered by Qualcomm’s IQ-9075 processor. The compact unit delivers high-performance compute with industrial reliability, targeting real-time inference in manufacturing, robotics, smart cities, and research.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Cairo-Dock, previously known as GLX-Dock, is a dock-like application that comes with many applets that can be detached from the dock to act as desktop widgets, ready-to-use themes, and several customization options. You can use Cairo-Dock to modernize your Linux desktop, make it more attractive and usable.

Starting with Alpine Linux 3.23, any new installation will be /usr-merged, with /lib, /bin, and /sbin being symbolic links to their /usr counterparts. The main advantage of the /usr merge change is that there will be a single location for the distribution to install executables and libraries.

Highlights of OpenSSL 3.6 include LMS signature verification support as per [SP 800-208] in both the FIPS and default providers, and support for EVP_SKEY opaque symmetric key objects to the key derivation and key exchange provider methods via EVP_KDF_CTX_set_SKEY(), EVP_KDF_derive_SKEY(), and EVP_PKEY_derive_SKEY() functions.