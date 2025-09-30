news
NVIDIA 580.95.05 Driver Adds Support for YCbCr 4:2:2 Display Modes over HDMI FRL
NVIDIA 580.95.05 is here to introduce support for YCbCr 4:2:2 display modes over HDMI Fixed Rate Link (FRL) on Blackwell or later GPUs, as well as to improve support for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game by fixing a bug that caused interactive object outlines not to be rendered.
This release also addresses a regression that was introduced in the NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series, which caused NVIDIA graphics cards to be powered on unnecessarily when processing redundant system power source notifications from the ACPI (Advanced Configuration and Power Interface) subsystem.
For example, a regression introduced in the 575 driver series, which caused GPUs to power on unnecessarily when handling redundant ACPI power source notifications, has been addressed. Another fix targets a rendering bug where interactive object outlines failed to display properly in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.