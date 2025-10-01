news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Framework Computer BV ☛ Extending on Framework Desktop, Stylus availability, and a
If you’ve been gaming on Framework Desktop, we’d love to see your setup. Share it with us in the Framework Community, and if there are particular games you want us to test or settings you’d like to see us document, let us know. We’ll keep building based on what you’re excited about.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware September 2025
The Ware for September 2025 is shown below.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware August 2025
The Ware for August 2025 is the Superboard II from an Ohio Scientific Challenger 1P. Congrats to Tibor Bartos for naming it. Email me for your prize!
ROS Industrial ☛ New Tools for Robotics: RQT Frame Editor and the pitasc Framework
As robotics continues to expand into industrial and collaborative environments, researchers and developers are working on tools that make robots easier to configure, teach, and reconfigure for real-world tasks. In a recent talk, Daniel Bargmann (Fraunhofer IPA) introduced two powerful software solutions designed for exactly this purpose: the RQT Frame Editor and the pitasc Framework.