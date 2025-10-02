news
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0 Enters Testing with a Brand New Look
Quoting: Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0 Enters Testing with a Brand New Look - OMG! Ubuntu —
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0 sees “nearly every aspect of the UI has been changed, with a view toward improving accessibility and making the tool easier to understand”, say its makers.
It also adds opt-out anonymous telemetry to “understand usage of the application (e.g. uptake of Raspberry Pi Imager versions and which images and operating systems are most popular)”.
The look and the flow of the new version is improved compared to the current stable 1.9.x release (which isn’t bad by any stretch). The three button with modal sheet model is replaced by a cohesive and streamlined step-by-step wizard instead...