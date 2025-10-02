news
Fedora 43 will ship with FOSS Meteor, Lunar and Arrow Lake MIPI camera support
hansdegoede
Good news the just released 6.17 kernel has support for the IPU7 CSI2 receiver and the missing USBIO drivers have recently landed in linux-next. I have backported the USBIO drivers + a few other camera fixes to the Fedora 6.17 kernel.
I've also prepared an updated libcamera-0.5.2 Fedora package with support for IPU7 (Lunar Lake) CSI2 receivers as well as backporting a set of upstream SwStats and AGC fixes, fixing various crashes as well as the bad flicker MIPI camera users have been hitting with libcamera 0.5.2.
Together these 2 updates should make Fedora 43's FOSS MIPI camera support work on most Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake laptops!