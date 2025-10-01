news
The Galaxy Tab S11's best new feature turns it into a powerful Linux computer
Big Android tablets are incredible devices for media consumption, but their productivity capabilities are all over the place. While a few large tablets can replace laptops for some people, most are, at best, just giant notepads. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is firmly in the former category with its massive OLED display and an array of Samsung-exclusive multitasking features. Thanks to the addition of Linux app support, however, its computing capabilities transcend those of almost any other Android tablet.
Galaxy Tab S11 Series Can Actually Run Linux Apps
The Galaxy Tab S11 series recently hit stores, and it turns out the new tablets have a hidden feature that could appeal to power users. Mishaal Rahman from Android Authority confirms that the Galaxy Tab S11 supports the Linux Terminal app, letting the tablet run a full Debian-based Linux environment in a virtual machine. Linux support is probably the coolest feature Samsung didn’t tell about Galaxy Tab S11
Linux Terminal has two main requirements: a compatible version of the Android Virtualization Framework (AVF) and chipset support for “unprotected” virtual machines. Because of this, the app only works on certain devices, like Google Pixel tablets. Many Snapdragon-powered devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, cannot run it, while Samsung’s Exynos-powered Galaxy Z Flip 7 can.