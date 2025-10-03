news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 03, 2025



Quoting: FSF confirms Ian Kelling as its new president —

Kelling, age forty-three, has held the role of a board member and a voting member since March 2021. The board said of Kelling's confirmation: "His hands-on technical experience resulting from his position as the organization's senior systems administrator proved invaluable for his work on the board of directors. The board is confident Kelling is the right person to help the organization achieve its long-term goals. His commitment to free software comes from a life of exploring ways to exert user control. He has the technical knowledge to speak with authority on most free software issues, and he has a strong connection with the community as an active speaker and blogger."

Kelling earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and is a continuous user, developer, and advocate for free software. His personal commitment to complete software freedom has been shaped by his past experiences working as a software developer for proprietary software companies while using, learning, and contributing to GNU/Linux on his own time.