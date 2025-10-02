news
Kernel Related News: BSD and Linux
Klara ☛ ZFS Performance Tuning in the Real World: ARC, L2ARC, and SLOG
The reality is far more nuanced: ZFS performance tuning is both workload-specific and environment-dependent. The defaults are selected to provide robust performance across a wide range of deployments, though it's important to mention this is not true for all cases. However, in production systems, careless tuning can reduce stability or degrade performance in subtle ways. At the same time, a deeper understanding of the Adaptive Replacement Cache (ARC), the Level 2 ARC (L2ARC), and the Separate Log Device (SLOG) can help you evaluate whether tuning is appropriate for your workload.
This article examines these core performance components and considers the role of tunables and the risks of over-adjustment.
TechTarget ☛ Increase data center energy efficiency with Linux
Linux kernel 6.13 introduces adaptive polling, which significantly reduces energy consumption and improves network performance in data centers. Learn how to deploy and configure this update effectively.