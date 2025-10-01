news
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ File size-based log rotation in syslog-ng
Version 4.10 of syslog-ng introduced file size-based log rotation. Thanks to this, storage space is no longer filled with logs with the risk that you might not see older logs if the message rate is higher than expected.
TecMint ☛ How to Control Kernel Boot-Time Parameters in Linux
Think of these parameters as special instructions you give to the kernel before it even starts running the operating system.
14 Basic Tar Commands in GNU/Linux with Examples for Newbies
In Linux, Tar stands for tape archive. One of the important commands for facilitating archive functionality is this command, which creates and extracts archives. We can use the Tar command to create uncompressed and compressed files and modify as well as maintain them.
Apt vs Apt-get Commands Explained: Which One To Use?
As a regular Ubuntu or Debian GNU/Linux user, you might have noticed that some package installer, removal, or updating commands use the apt command instead of the apt-get command. Now, as a day-to-day GNU/Linux user, you would not get to know what they are and which command is used for what!>
Jonathan McDowell: Local Voice Assistant Step 5: Remote Satellite
The last (software) piece of sorting out a local voice assistant is tying the openWakeWord piece to a local microphone + speaker, and thus back to Home Assistant. For that we use wyoming-satellite.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Modern graphics performance on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 relies heavily on properly configured Mesa drivers. Mesa provides the essential bridge between graphics hardware and applications, delivering OpenGL, Vulkan, and OpenGL ES support for desktop environments, gaming, and professional workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Next.js on Linux Mint 22
Next.js stands as one of the most powerful React frameworks available today, offering developers the ability to build production-ready applications with server-side rendering, static site generation, and seamless deployment capabilities. Installing Next.js on Linux Mint 22 provides developers with a robust, Ubuntu-based environment that combines stability with cutting-edge development tools.
ID Root ☛ How To Install JFrog Artifactory on Debian 13
Managing software artifacts efficiently is crucial for modern development teams. JFrog Artifactory stands as a universal artifact repository manager that streamlines package management, accelerates CI/CD pipelines, and provides centralized storage for build artifacts across multiple technologies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Munin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Server monitoring stands as a critical component of modern system administration, enabling administrators to track resource usage, identify bottlenecks, and prevent downtime before issues escalate. Munin represents one of the most reliable open-source monitoring solutions available, offering networked resource monitoring through a clean, web-based interface that generates comprehensive graphs and reports.
ID Root ☛ How to Install PPTP VPN on AlmaLinux 10
Setting up a PPTP VPN server on AlmaLinux 10 enables secure remote access to network resources and facilitates encrypted communication between distributed systems. Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP) represents one of the oldest VPN technologies available, offering straightforward configuration and broad client compatibility across multiple operating systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SDKMAN on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Managing multiple Software Development Kits across different projects remains one of the most challenging aspects of modern development workflows. Developers often struggle with manually downloading SDK archives, configuring environment variables, and switching between versions for different projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on Debian 13
Managing Docker containers through command-line interfaces can be complex and time-consuming for system administrators and developers. Portainer transforms this challenge by providing an intuitive web-based graphical user interface that simplifies container orchestration and management tasks.
CrossOver Linux: An Ultimate Guide To Run backdoored Windows Programs and Games on Linux
CrossOver GNU/Linux is the simplest solution for using backdoored Windows applications and games on GNU/Linux computer which even eliminates buying windows license, rebooting or using an extra virtual machine. It is a platform for launching backdoored Windows programs with smoothens performance from GNU/Linux pcs.
50 Most Asked GNU/Linux Interview Questions & Answers
Knowing what would be there in terms of GNU/Linux interview questions is most important. In most cases, many terms, terminologies, and command syntax are asked in the interview or GNU/Linux jobs. GNU/Linux system is, to a significant extent, a vast field; thus, having all square knowledge on it is pretty much painstaking.