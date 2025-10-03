news
ElementaryOS 8.0.2: Not a Grand Slam, but a Solid Base Hit
About a week ago, elementaryOS — yup, the distro that defies convention with a lower case beginning and an upper case ending — released its version 8.0.2.
The distro needs little introduction. Since its inception in 2011, it has been getting high praise from the FOSS press, generally for being easy on the eyes and for the polish of Pantheon, its Gnome-based but handmade desktop environment.
After November’s release of elementaryOS 8, Bobby Borisov at Linuxiac wrote, “One of the most visually stunning and user-friendly Linux distros, blending a polished look with powerful new features that enhance privacy, productivity, and accessibility.” Jack Wallen’s ZDNet review of the same release reads: “Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop.”