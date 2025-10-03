news
Web Browsers and RSS Readers
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Recommended RSS readers
RSS has been my preferred way to read content on the web for over a decade now (RIP Google Reader). It's a clean, efficient and simple way to curate your own news and content from across the web.
-
Chromium
-
Pete Warden ☛ How to Try Chrome’s Hidden AI Model
There’s an LLM hiding in Chrome. Buried in the browser’s basement, behind a door with a “Beware of Leopard” sign.
But I’ll show you how to find it. In a couple minutes, you’ll have a private, free chatbot running on your machine.
-
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Anonym and Snap partner to unlock increased performance for advertisers [Ed: And Mozilla has begun pushing in-browser ads to Firefox users]
An ads milestone in marketing reach without data risk. The ad industry is shifting, and with it comes a clear need for advertisers to use data responsibly while still proving impact.
-
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Ask a Fox: A full week celebration of community power
From September 22–28, the Mozilla Support team ran our first-ever Mozilla – Ask a Fox virtual hackathon. In collaboration with the Thunderbird team, we invited contributors, community members, and staff to jump into the Mozilla Community Forums, lend a hand to Firefox and Thunderbird users, and experience the power of Mozillians coming together.
-