But is MATLAB the best option in all cases? Now, there's this trade-off between speed and what I'll call reputation. MATLAB has an incredibly good reputation. It has excellent tooling. It's robust and it has a ton of other awesome features. It has gained a reputation for being reliable and it is an established industry standard. Large companies may have hundreds of MATLAB models and thousands upon thousands of lines of MATLAB code. But that makes it impractical to switch all this MATLAB code entirely over to Julia all at once.

However, there may be instances where MATLAB isn't the best choice to use. For example, if you have performance critical or large-scale models where speed is absolutely paramount, a language like Julia may be more suitable for those cases. Let's look at some concrete numbers.