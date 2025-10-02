news
Mini Floating Panel Adds New Auto-Positioning Options
Quoting: Mini Floating Panel Adds New Auto-Positioning Options - OMG! Ubuntu —
For those unfamiliar, Floating Mini Panel is able to turn GNOME’s Top Bar into a condensed, moveable ‘widget’ (triggering automatically or manually) It floats on top of other windows, can be temporarily hidden with a middle-click, and shows only essential items.
In its August update, Floating Mini Panel added a “drawer” feature in which the panel extension icons/applets can live, out of view until needed, and a ‘shelf’ area where items from said drawer can be moved to (using middle-click) to stay visible at all times – very useful.
In its latest update, the extension has undergone code refactoring, added support for GNOME 46 — ergo, it now works on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS — and improved its appearance with some styling tweaks and dynamic border corners.
The big new feature is support for auto-positioning.