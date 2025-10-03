news
Why the (Old) GNOME Screenshot App Doesn’t Work in GNOME 49
GNOME removed the app’s access to the private screen capture API in GNOME 49, noting there is “no good reason anymore for treating it differently than other 3rd-party screenshot tools”2.
Which makes sense: GNOME Shell added a built-in, interactive screenshot and screen recording feature in 2022. It is activated through a Quick Settings menu button, or by pressing a keyboard button or shortcut.
Since they no longer directly maintain the standalone app with access to a private API meant for trusted core components (as it can capture full screen contents), and the app has not shipped as part of the GNOME Core software set since 2022, it makes sense.