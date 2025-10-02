news
The only benchmark that matters is...
…the one that emulates your real workload. And for me (and probably many of you reading this), that would be “build a kernel as fast as possible.” And for that, I recommend the simple kcbench.
I kcbench mentioned it a few years ago, when writing about a new workstation that Level One Techs set up for me, and I’ve been using that as my primary workstation ever since (just over 5 years!).
Right now, the box at that link churns out a reasonable 55 kernel builds per hour, as measured when building the 6.14 kernel release, which while fast, isn’t as good as the build server sitting in my attic which crunches through 113 kernel builds per hour. But it’s nice and semi-quiet and still gets the job done well, still running Arch Linux, constantly updated since that first install long ago.