syslog-ng 4.10.1, Master PDF Editor, Bazaar, Self-hosting, and More
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Version 4.10.1 of syslog-ng now available
Version 4.10.1 is a bugfix release, not needed by most users. It fixes the syslog-ng container and platform support in some less common situations.
Before you begin
I assume that most people are lazy and/or overbooked, just like me. So, if you already have syslog-ng 4.10.0 up and running, and packaged for your platform, just skip this bugfix release.
Master PDF Editor – A Powerful Multi-purpose PDF Editor for Linux
If you are looking for a multifunctional, dynamic and efficient pdf editor, you can install Master PDF Editor. This powerful multi-purpose software will help you to create and modify PDF documents. It’s easy to work with and, as a user, you will love it.
Unicorn Media ☛ Why Bazaar Is the Best Flatpak App Store You’re Not Using
Some think that Bazaar is on its way to being the go-to Flatpak app store in the GNU/Linux world -- often preferable to standard app stores. It's certainly worth trying, whether you’re a new or experienced user.
Make Use Of ☛ Self-hosting sounds intimidating, but my tiny setup proved otherwise
Self-hosting puts you in control of your data, allowing you to host your personal files, projects, websites, or other services on your own hardware, eliminating reliance on third-party services. Unfortunately, most people find it intimidating.
Before I repurposed my old, broken laptop into a home server and dived into self-hosting, I, too, believed the same—despite being adept with Linux and networking concepts. I also wasn't sure if it'd be worth the hassle, and thought good hardware was crucial for the best experience. However, my little setup proved otherwise.