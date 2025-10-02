news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ 6 Best Tools to Find and Remove Duplicate Files in Linux
Often you may find you have downloaded the same mp3, pdf, and epub (and all kinds of other file extensions) and copied it to different directories. This may cause your directories to become cluttered with all kinds of useless duplicated stuff.
-
Setup dual DE Cosmic Beta and Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.9.3 on top of fedora 43 server ( build as of 09/30/25)
First we setup F43 Server KVM Guest and issue `sudo dnf5 update` then reboot instance and run
-
Dan Langille ☛ Cannot override /etc/newsyslog.conf with /etc/newsyslog.conf.d/newsyslog.conf
FreeBSD has a great concept of establishing default values and letting the user override them. That approach does not apply to newsyslog, and specifically, newsyslog.conf
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Optimize dd write performance and progress notification
The title of this article may sound extremely weird to you. Let me explain. DD, or rather, lowercase dd, is a Linux utility that lets you copy data from source to target. Simple, effective. It's great for say writing disk image files to USB media or alike. You can also use it to zero hard disks before disposal. It has many usecases. But, if you don't know how to use it, you might find it frustrating. Notably, it may appear slow, and there doesn't seem to be any progress information (by default).
Today, I'm going to show you a couple of quick tips that will help you make best use of your dd. Notably, how to improve write performance, and how to see the progress of your data writing operations. This will make the experience of dd-ing more enjoyable. So, let's begin, shall we.
-
Andy Bell ☛ The Coyier CSS starter
Chris’, as he describes himself, is not a reset, but a starter. That aligns quite nicely with the global styles first approach I teach people. Those who’ve taken Complete CSS will really recognise the value in doing as much up high as possible so already I’m really on board with what Chris is doing here.
-
Smashing Magazine ☛ Integrating CSS Cascade Layers To An Existing Project
You can always get a fantastic overview of things in Stephenie Eckles’ article, “Getting Started With CSS Cascade Layers”. But let’s talk about the experience of integrating cascade layers into real-world code, the good, the bad, and the spaghetti.
-
Temani Afif ☛ CSS Shapes using corner-shape
Ready for the new corner-shape property? It allows you to manipulate the shape of the corners, and by simply adjusting the border-radius, you can create most of the common CSS shapes.
You can easily add borders to some shapes as well!
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Report A Bug You Found on Ubuntu with Examples
Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Icinga on Fedora 42
Icinga stands as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring solutions available today, offering enterprise-grade capabilities for infrastructure and application monitoring. Organizations worldwide rely on Icinga to maintain system uptime, track performance metrics, and receive instant alerts when issues arise.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on AlmaLinux 10
Password security has never been more critical in today’s interconnected digital landscape. With cyber threats evolving rapidly and data breaches affecting millions of users annually, implementing a robust password management solution is essential for both individuals and organizations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on Debian 13
Installing Ruby on Rails on Debian 13 provides developers with a powerful web application framework built on the Ruby programming language. Rails follows the Model-View-Controller (MVC) architecture and embraces the “Convention over Configuration” philosophy, making it an excellent choice for rapid web development.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Icinga on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Monitoring network infrastructure and server resources has become essential for maintaining reliable IT operations. Icinga 2 stands as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring solutions available, offering comprehensive network monitoring, alerting capabilities, and an extensible architecture that scales with growing infrastructure needs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Ruby on Rails, often simply called Rails, is a powerful web application framework that has revolutionized web development with its elegant syntax and convention-over-configuration philosophy. When combined with Rocky GNU/Linux 10’s enterprise-grade stability and security features, Rails creates an ideal environment for building robust, scalable web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Configuring Network Bridge on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Network bridges serve as essential components in modern GNU/Linux environments, particularly for virtualization and container deployments. A bridge interface acts as a virtual network switch, connecting multiple network segments and allowing virtual machines to communicate directly with physical networks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Linux Mint 22
Installing Elasticsearch on Linux Mint 22 provides users with a powerful search and analytics engine for handling large-scale data processing tasks. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the Elasticsearch installation process on your Linux Mint 22 system, from initial prerequisites to final configuration and testing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DBeaver on openSUSE
DBeaver stands as one of the most versatile database management tools available for GNU/Linux users, offering seamless connectivity to over 100 different database systems through a single, unified interface.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Data visualization has become an essential component of modern analytics workflows, and Plotly stands out as one of the most powerful interactive plotting libraries available. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the complete process of installing Plotly on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, ensuring you have a robust foundation for creating stunning, interactive visualizations.
-