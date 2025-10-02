The title of this article may sound extremely weird to you. Let me explain. DD, or rather, lowercase dd, is a Linux utility that lets you copy data from source to target. Simple, effective. It's great for say writing disk image files to USB media or alike. You can also use it to zero hard disks before disposal. It has many usecases. But, if you don't know how to use it, you might find it frustrating. Notably, it may appear slow, and there doesn't seem to be any progress information (by default).

Today, I'm going to show you a couple of quick tips that will help you make best use of your dd. Notably, how to improve write performance, and how to see the progress of your data writing operations. This will make the experience of dd-ing more enjoyable. So, let's begin, shall we.