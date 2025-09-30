news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 30, 2025,

updated Oct 01, 2025



Quoting: A statement from members of the moderation team - Announcements - NixOS Discourse —

This is not a statement we enjoy making, and we apologize to the community for leaving right before an election that is bound to be contentious, and likely now more so. Unfortunately, the Constitution does not provide a meaningful recourse to SC overreach, and we cannot in good faith continue operating under the current conditions, leaving us no other options.

The SC has involved itself in matters of moderation since its inception, but has repeatedly failed to understand the issues in the community and the requirements of moderation. We have experienced...