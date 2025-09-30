news
A statement from members of the moderation team
This is not a statement we enjoy making, and we apologize to the community for leaving right before an election that is bound to be contentious, and likely now more so. Unfortunately, the Constitution does not provide a meaningful recourse to SC overreach, and we cannot in good faith continue operating under the current conditions, leaving us no other options.
The SC has involved itself in matters of moderation since its inception, but has repeatedly failed to understand the issues in the community and the requirements of moderation. We have experienced...
NixOS moderation team resigns
The NixOS moderation team, which is theoretically in charge of ensuring that community participation on the project's repositories and discussion forum remains welcoming and useful, has released a joint resignation statement. This action was motivated by conflict with the project's steering committee (SC), which has repeatedly overridden the moderation team, leading the team members to decide that they could not continue acting as moderators. Arian Van Putten, speaking for the whole team, writes...
NixOS Moderation Team Resigns in Protest of SC Interference
According to the statement, the moderators believe the SC acted outside its intended scope by stepping into disciplinary matters, something that historically had been left to the moderation team.
They argued that this move blurred the separation of powers within the NixOS governance model and created what they called a “serious conflict of interest.”
The issue came to a head after a series of disagreements between moderators and the SC over handling certain community conduct cases. The moderators claimed that the SC dismissed or reversed their decisions without a clear process, making it difficult for them to enforce the community guidelines fairly.
In their resignation letter, the team emphasized that moderation in NixOS should remain an independent function, free from the influence of the project’s political or technical leadership.