Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Events
Qubes OS Summit 2025: videos and slides
Qubes OS Summit 2025 has concluded! Thank you to our sponsors, presenters, attendees, and organizers for making this year’s summit a success! If you missed the summit, or if you’d like to review any of the presentations, live stream recordings from this year’s summit are available below.
Hackaday ☛ 2025 Hackaday Speakers, Round One! And Spoilers
Supercon is the Ultimate Hardware Conference and you need to be there! Just check out this roster of talks that will be going down. We’ve got something for everyone out there in the Hackday universe, from poking at pins, to making things beautiful, to robots, radios, and FPGAs. And this isn’t even half of the list yet.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Ubuntubuzz ☛ FoxReplace - a Text Replacement Addon for Firefox Browser
FoxReplace is a Firefox addon that is able to replace text in a web page, in both editing and reading mode, with or without regular expression (regex), both manually and automatically. We use it as a complement to Find and Replace which we reviewed last month because among both, only FoxReplace can do text replacing on Blogspot post editor. We need FoxReplace more because as you might have noticed already, this site --The Ubuntu Buzz-- is based on Blogspot. We hope this tutorial will help all other professional authors. Now let's start exercising like always!
Licensing / Legal
Unicorn Media ☛ Avoiding OSAID: Brock and Perens Reflect on a Year of Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Debate
A year after OSI debuted its Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition, critics Amanda Brock and Bruce Perens still aren’t sold -- and they say the debate points to bigger questions for tech, as well as open source.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Chris ☛ What the Meteorologist: Announcing wxpull
“I get your point about probabilistic weather forecasts,” my wife says. “I agree they are better. But those plots are horrible to read and the ux of the ecmwf website is not great. Why don’t you create a better frontend for it?”
“I have looked into it before,” I say, “but their api costs hundreds of thousands to license.”
She goes quiet for a few moments. “Aren’t they funded by government money? They must have some open data.”
“I don’t think so,” I said, but I couldn’t let it go. I discovered a few days later that they do have some open data. In particular, the data set called wmo Recommended looks like it does come with a little ensemble data.
Programming/Development
Why Business Intelligence is Key to Software Production
Business Intelligence (BI) is essential to understand and improve the production of software-defined products, yet its application is still immature.
By building trust, involving engineers in defining metrics, and starting with small end-to-end use cases, companies can turn BI into a powerful driver of decision-making and continuous improvement.
