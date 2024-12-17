Open Hardware/Modding: ESP, Raspberry Pi, and QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board
Hackaday ☛ ESP8266 Keeps Tabs On Wood Stove Temperature
Wood heat offers unique advantages compared to more modern heating systems, especially in remote areas. But it also comes with its own challenges, namely, keeping the fire going at the optimum temperature. If it’s too cold you risk buildup in the chimney, but if you’ve got it stoked up more than necessary, you’ll end up burning through your wood faster.
Medevel ☛ Top 5 Libre NAS Solutions for Ultimate Data Control and Flexibility - Build Your Personal NAS with Open-Source Tools
Network Attached Storage (NAS) is essential for those who need efficient, centralized file storage. Whether you're a home user safeguarding family photos or a small business managing critical data, a NAS ensures quick access and data redundancy.
CNX Software ☛ Pico W5 is a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W alternative with RP2350 MCU, dual-band WiFi 4, 8MB flash
The Pico W5 is a Raspberry Pi RP2350 development board providing an alternative to the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W with dual-band (2.4GHz/5GHz) WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity through a B&T BW16 wireless module. Besides dual-band WiFi, there are a few other small changes compared to the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, including a USB Type-C connector, a larger 8MB flash, and a Reset button.
Linux Gizmos ☛ QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99
The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options. Initially introduced in 2022, the board is equipped with an octa-core CPU comprising four ARM Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz.