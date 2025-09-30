news
Ubuntu Touch Mobile Linux OS Is Now Finally Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0 is here as the first release of Ubuntu Touch based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, a major update to the mobile operating system with new features like new logos, a built-in way to switch the theme of applications, theme live-switching, and experimental support for personal data encryption.
Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0 also introduces a new layout for the Phone app designed for bigger screens, a new USB mode setting with support for internet sharing, support for showing the MAC address in Bluetooth settings, and a new rotate button for 1-time rotation.
Update
Also here:
-
UBports keeps the Ubuntu Touch legacy alive with version 24.04-1.0
The first Ubuntu Touch release based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is now available as version 24.04-1.0. The list of supported devices includes the Fairphone 3, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Fairphone 4 and 5, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Sony Xperia X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, and a few others.