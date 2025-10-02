news
Best Free and Open Source Software: September 2025 Updates
ncpamixer - ncurses PulseAudio Mixer - LinuxLinks
ncpamixer is an ncurses mixer for PulseAudio inspired by pavucontrol.
ncpamixer supports 256 colors. You can change them in ncpamixer.conf.
CGDB - lightweight console frontend to the GNU debugger - LinuxLinks
CGDB is a very lightweight console frontend to the GNU debugger.
It provides a split screen interface showing the GDB session below and the program’s source code above. The interface is modelled after vim’s, so vim users should feel right at home using it.
Floskell - flexible Haskell source code pretty printer - LinuxLinks
Floskell is a flexible Haskell source code pretty printer.
Floskell started as a fork of version 4 of Chris Done’s hindent. The formatting styles present in hindent 4 have been preserved in spirit, but generally will not produce exactly the same output.
SSHM - SSH Manager - LinuxLinks
SSHM is a command-line tool that transforms how you manage and connect to your SSH hosts. Built with Go and featuring an intuitive TUI interface, it makes SSH connection management effortless and enjoyable.
Fluid Mechanics Lab Calc - LinuxLinks
Fluid Mechanics Lab Calc is a practical tool (for students, engineers and teachers) to provide calculations in practical works in fluid mechanic laboratory.
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. We’ve increased the number of roundups this month despite focusing again on hardware reviews. And we’ve got a new hardware series starting next week.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
Flashdown - terminal-based spaced repetition using flashcards in Markdown - LinuxLinks
Flashdown is a minimalist flashcard app for seamless studying and note-taking in Markdown.
Your flashcard decks are just simple Markdown files, which means you can create cards directly while taking notes. This is a perfect workflow for students and anyone who takes notes and wants to quickly turn them into study material. Each card is defined by a simple H2 header (## Your Card Title).