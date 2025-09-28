news
Independent Distro KaOS Linux 2025.09 Arrives with Linux 6.16, KDE Gear 25.08
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.16 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.09 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.18 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9.2 open-source application framework.
KaOS Linux 2025.09 also ships with new apps, including Typst, a new markup-based typesetting system, Plasma Bigscreen, an open-source user interface for TVs, and Hydrogen, a drum sequencer for pattern-based programming and a drum synth.
Update
More in the official site:
-
KaOS 2025.09
For the Plasma desktop, the latest Plasma (6.4.5), KDE Gear (25.08.1), and Frameworks (6.18.0) are included. All built on Qt 6.9.2. News for KDE Gear 25.08 includes, reduced memory usage of various Akonadi resources by around 75% each, Dolphin now offers two search engines that will help you find that specific, but elusive file or folder you can’t locate (File Indexing & Simple search) and NeoChat can now create polls and open a context menu for each individual thread of messages.