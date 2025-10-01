news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications
Marvelous Designer finally sews itself into Linux
CLO Virtual Fashion will release Marvelous Designer for Linux on 30 September 2025. The company confirms support for Rocky Linux 9, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, and equivalent distributions. The Linux version is aimed squarely at studio pipelines. CLO states the release was designed with “stability and simulation accuracy in mind,” focusing on predictable results in production environments.
Instructionals/Technical
-
XDA ☛ How I use Btrfs snapshots to make my Linux system practically bulletproof
Linux is a powerful platform, but anyone who has used it long enough knows how fragile things can feel after a bad update, a misconfigured package, or an experiment gone wrong. Traditional backups can be time-consuming and often miss important data, leaving you with the task of rebuilding a system from scratch. That’s not the kind of resilience I want in my daily driver, where uptime and stability matter.
WINE or Emulation
-
XDA ☛ I tried running Windows apps on Linux with Wine, but virtualization is still better
I've been on a bit of a kick lately, trying to run Windows apps on Linux through novel solutions like WinApps and WinBoat. These tools rely on virtualization and FreeRDP to bring full Windows apps to the Linux desktop, and it works fairly well depending on the apps you use.
But by jumping straight to those options, I ignored one of the most popular long-standing ways of running Windows apps on Linux: Wine. Instead of virtualizing or emulating Windows, Wine brings these apps to the Linux desktop by translating Windows API calls into POSIX calls in real time, allowing actions to be interpreted by the Linux operating system. This typically means there's less overhead, resulting in better performance. Unfortunately, though, it also introduces more limitations and challenges.
XDA ☛ 4 Linux apps you can run in WSLg that make total sense on Windows [Ed: Now they promote using Windows while calling it "Linux"]
Distributions and Operating Systems
Arch Family
-
ZDNet ☛ Is this Arch distro the 'ultimate' Linux? That depends on your GPU
Upon installing the Arch-based Ultimate Edition Linux, the first thing I did (it's the same thing I do with every Linux distro) was poke around the desktop menu. At first glance, I thought, "This looks like a gaming distribution." Why? Out of the box, Ultimate Edition Linux includes Steam, GameHub, DOSBox, Heroic Games Launcher, Lutris, and quite a few Linux games. It was a logical conclusion to draw.
But that would be shortchanging it. Let me explain.
Nearly 20 years old now, Ultimate Edition Linux began with an Ubuntu/Debian base. In 2024, the developers switched to Arch Linux, which -- given Ultimate Edition's primary focus -- was probably a good move. As a rolling release distribution, Arch will remain more up-to-date -- which is often necessary for supporting modern gaming hardware.
But here's one of the coolest things about Ultimate Edition Linux: You'll find various versions for different needs, including gaming, development, older hardware -- and even a bare minimal installation.
If you're looking for a version geared toward productivity or creativity, the gaming version would most likely do just fine. Yes, you'll need to install your productivity/creativity software of choice (Ultimate Edition Linux doesn't ship with software like LibreOffice, GIMP, or Audacity), but you'll have KDE Plasma's Discover to help you on that front.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Peridio’s Avocado OS Demo Highlights Seamless Edge AI Migration Across Qualcomm and Nvidia Hardware
During Microelectronics UK 2025, Peridio demonstrated its free, open-source Avocado OS and highlighted its capabilities to accelerate development for Linux platform-based edge AI devices.
