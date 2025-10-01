GNU/Linux Leftovers

I've been on a bit of a kick lately, trying to run Windows apps on Linux through novel solutions like WinApps and WinBoat. These tools rely on virtualization and FreeRDP to bring full Windows apps to the Linux desktop, and it works fairly well depending on the apps you use.

But by jumping straight to those options, I ignored one of the most popular long-standing ways of running Windows apps on Linux: Wine. Instead of virtualizing or emulating Windows, Wine brings these apps to the Linux desktop by translating Windows API calls into POSIX calls in real time, allowing actions to be interpreted by the Linux operating system. This typically means there's less overhead, resulting in better performance. Unfortunately, though, it also introduces more limitations and challenges.