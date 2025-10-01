news
Cairo-Dock 3.6 Released with Wayland and HiDPI Support, systemd Integration
Cairo-Dock, previously known as GLX-Dock, is a dock-like application that comes with many applets that can be detached from the dock to act as desktop widgets, ready-to-use themes, and several customization options. You can use Cairo-Dock to modernize your Linux desktop, make it more attractive and usable.
Cairo-Dock was very trendy about a decade ago, but development stopped a few years ago and people forgot about it as major desktop environments like GNOME and KDE Plasma moved to Wayland-only sessions. The latest release, Cairo-Dock 3.6, finally introduces Wayland support.