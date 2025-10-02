news
AerynOS Prepares ISO Release with COSMIC Beta Packages
AerynOS, Ikey Doherty’s newly rebranded immutable (still-in-development) distro, has shared its latest project update. Here is what is more important to note.
Currently, the distribution is running Linux kernel 6.16. Although version 6.17 went live a couple of days ago, the developers are holding off for a bit. Their approach is to wait for a few point releases before upgrading to avoid early bugs that sometimes appear immediately after a major kernel release.
On the desktop side, GNOME 49 is now available in the AerynOS repositories, just weeks after its release. However, because many GNOME extensions have not yet been updated, the team is holding back the next live installer ISO until the extensions stabilize.