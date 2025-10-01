Just How Prevalent Is Linux?

Based on the SUSE Linux Framework One (formerly Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP)) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system using the new Agama installer.

Highlights of OpenSSL 3.6 include LMS signature verification support as per [SP 800-208] in both the FIPS and default providers, and support for EVP_SKEY opaque symmetric key objects to the key derivation and key exchange provider methods via EVP_KDF_CTX_set_SKEY(), EVP_KDF_derive_SKEY(), and EVP_PKEY_derive_SKEY() functions.

Starting with Alpine Linux 3.23, any new installation will be /usr-merged, with /lib, /bin, and /sbin being symbolic links to their /usr counterparts. The main advantage of the /usr merge change is that there will be a single location for the distribution to install executables and libraries.

Cairo-Dock, previously known as GLX-Dock, is a dock-like application that comes with many applets that can be detached from the dock to act as desktop widgets, ready-to-use themes, and several customization options. You can use Cairo-Dock to modernize your Linux desktop, make it more attractive and usable.

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

Just How Prevalent Is Linux?

One thing that binds us all is our love for Linux. Last month, I lamented the “Linux Tribalism” in my “From The Chief Editor’s Desk” column. That got me thinking … just how prevalent is Linux in our daily lives?

Believe it or not, Linux is gaining in popularity. Probably one of the biggest reasons is the ever-increasing hardware demands that accompany every new version of Windows. In fact, that very reason was what drove me from Windows to Linux many moons ago.

Way back in 2006, rumors were circulating about Windows XP’s replacement. Yes, I’m talking about Windows Vista. Among those rumors was the news that this wasn’t going to be an update many users could follow along with without purchasing a new computer. I was among those users who had just recently purchased not one, but two new computers. And neither of those two computers I had purchased would be able to run Windows Vista, due to Vista’s increased hardware requirements. It started me on a quest to find something other than Windows that would run reliably on my newish hardware. Naturally, that led me to Linux, and I never looked back.

Of course, like any noob, I did my fair share of “distro-hopping” as I tried out various Linux distros. I tried Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, OpenSuse, Puppy, and several others that have faded from my memory. And then, I found PCLinuxOS. My quest had finally ended, and I’ve stayed with PCLinuxOS ever since. And, that was way back in 2007.

