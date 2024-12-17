Operating Systems and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/12/15
I could use a recommendation for a good, cheap registrar to use for domain names; I use gandi and the price has been creeping up. Any suggestions? Next NYCBUG: QEMU Virtualization on BSDs, Jim Brown, 2025-01-08. QEMU is far more influential than I expected. For The Love of God, Make Your Own Website.
Slackware Family
-
Eric Hameleers ☛ Your input requested for DAW Live
It has been a long time since I had a serious look at my audio software set, and the Slackware DAW Live ISO image which is meant to showcase all of that software. Life interfered and priorities shifted.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Get Valkey security patching and support with Ubuntu Pro [Ed: Free but for a fee, thanks for Debian raiding]
Canonical is pleased to announce security patching and support for Valkey through the Ubuntu Pro subscription. Ubuntu Pro is a subscription service for open-source software security, compliance and support that expands the maintenance period for all packages distributed in Ubuntu repositories. This extension applies to all the open source software on Ubuntu, including Valkey.
Serge Hallyn: Atomfs presented at OCI weekly discussion
OCI (open container initiative) images are the standard format based onthe original docker format. Each container image is represented as anarray of ‘layers’, each of which is a .tar.gz.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Barry Kauler ☛ Chromium 131.0.6778.85 compiled in OE
We had a problem with compiling Chromium 131.x, as reported earlier:
- Chromium 130.0.6723.91 compiled in OpenEmbedded — November 28, 2024
Max figured out a patch so that 131.0.6778.85 will compile with rust 1.75. This is only a temporary fix, as future versions of Chromium may require more rust 1.78-specific features.
