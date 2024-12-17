Red Hat Leftovers

Builds for OpenShift provides developers with a consistent and secure way to create container images directly within Red Hat OpenShift clusters. With its foundation built on Shipwright, an open source CNCF project, Builds for OpenShift simplifies the process of creating OCI-compliant images using the image build of your choice while leveraging OpenShift's enterprise-grade capabilities.

Builds for OpenShift 1.2 is now generally available! This release introduces new features designed to enhance usability, broaden platform support, and enable developers to use Builds in a wider range of environments.