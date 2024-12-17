Red Hat Leftovers
Step-by-step guide to configuring alerts in Cluster Observability Operator
The first installment in this series provided a brief introduction to the Cluster Observability Operator (COO). This article serves as a detailed guide for configuring alerts within the COO namespace. In the following sections, I will present specific examples for two structural configurations within the COO monitoring stack.
Introducing Builds for OpenShift 1.2
Builds for OpenShift provides developers with a consistent and secure way to create container images directly within Red Hat OpenShift clusters. With its foundation built on Shipwright, an open source CNCF project, Builds for OpenShift simplifies the process of creating OCI-compliant images using the image build of your choice while leveraging OpenShift's enterprise-grade capabilities.
Builds for OpenShift 1.2 is now generally available! This release introduces new features designed to enhance usability, broaden platform support, and enable developers to use Builds in a wider range of environments.
Monitoring OpenShift Virtualization at scale with Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management: Part 2
In Part 1 of this series, we discussed two important dashboards—OpenShift Virtualization Clusters Overview and Single Cluster Overview—which, together with three additional dashboards, will be introduced in Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes (RHACM) 2.12. These dashboards simplify the monitoring of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization at scale. This second part dives into the additional three dashboards that will also be available in RHACM 2.12: Single Virtual Machine View, Virtual Machines Inventory, and Virtual Machines by Time in Status.
We will explore how these dashboards can help system administrators manage virtual machines (VMs) more efficiently, especially in large, distributed Red Hat OpenShift environments.