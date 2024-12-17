Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Intelligence - LinuxLinks
Apple Intelligence is a personal intelligence system that offers powerful generative models. It brings together writing tools, an image playground, and provides Siri with enhanced action capabilities.
Apple Intelligence is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
14 Best Free and Open Source CLI Tools to Find and Delete Duplicate Files - LinuxLinks
Duplicate files are a real annoyance. Aside from using disk space, these files do nothing but clutter up your drive, make your PC run slower, and increase the difficulty level significantly when it comes to finding the right version of a specific file: is it the one I just updated, or the other one?
Good duplicate finding software compares more than just a filename – including the file size – so it doesn’t remove files which are different to each other. You need reliable software. But always make sure you are making regular backups. And test the backups actually work.
This roundup focuses on command-line tools only. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
yachalk - terminal string styling done right - LinuxLinks
yachalk is a feature-complete clone of the Chalk (JavaScript) library.
Chalk comes with an easy to use composable API where you just chain and nest the styles you want.
This is free and open source software.
Resources - monitor system resources - LinuxLinks
Resources allows you to check the utilization of your system resources and control your running processes and apps.
It’s designed to be user-friendly and feel right at home on a modern desktop by using GNOME’s libadwaita.
This is free and open source software.
Rickrack - color palette generator - LinuxLinks
The software lets you export them into individual files and import them into other software such as Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Krita, Pencil 2D and Clip Studio Paint.
This is free and open source software.
Primer - GitHub's design system - LinuxLinks
The goal of this project is to create a system that enables GitHub to build consistent user experiences with ease, yet with enough flexibility to support the broad spectrum of GitHub websites.
This is free and open source software.