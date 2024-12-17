posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 17, 2024



Quoting: Rspamd 3.11 Brings Modernized Elasticsearch Integration —

Over two months after its previous 3.10 release, Rspamd, a free and open-source advanced spam filtering system widely recognized for its efficiency and flexibility in managing email spam through various modules and algorithms, released its latest update, 3.11.

Favored for its performance and low resource usage, it is typically used with MTAs like Postfix or Exim to provide real-time spam filtering as a highly efficient solution in the ongoing battle against spam.

Perhaps the most noteworthy advancement in the new version is the comprehensive overhaul of its Elasticsearch and OpenSearch integration. Now supporting Elasticsearch 8 and OpenSearch 2, this update embraces a more future-proof approach.