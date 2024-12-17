posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 17, 2024



Quoting: I Don't See a Reason to Switch to Windows from Linux Anymore in 2025 —

I have a dual boot system with both Windows and Linux. So, I can switch to either of them.

And, I used to log in to Windows more often, but I barely log in to Windows anymore 😄

Sure, it totally depends on your use-case. For instance, I rarely get time to play games on my PC. But, in my usage of a dual-boot system, I am confident saying that I do not see a reason to switch to Windows if you are already comfortable with Linux.

And, here's why I tell you that.