Programming Leftovers
LWN ☛ Hurl 6.0.0 released
Version 6.0.0 of the Hurl command-line tool has been released. Hurl is curl-powered utility that runs HTTP requests and tests defined in a plain-text Hurl file. Notable features in this release include the ability to generate dynamic values with functions, shorter syntax, and an option to export Hurl files to a list of curl commands. See the release notes for a full list of changes and downloads.
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Jussi Pakkanen: Compiler daemon thought experiment
According to information I have picked up somewhere (but can't properly confirm via web searches ATM) there was a compiler in the 90s (the I.C.B.M. VisualAge compiler maybe?) which had a special caching daemon mode. The basic idea was that you would send your code to that process and then it could return cached compile results without needing to reparse and reprocess same bits of code over and over. A sort of an in-compiler CCache, if you will. These compilers no longer seem to exist, probably because you can't just send snippets of code to be compiled, you have to send the entire set of code up to the point you want to compile. If it is different, for example because some headers are included in a different order, the results can not be reused. You have to send everything over and at that point it becomes distcc.
Qt ☛ Qbs 2.5 released
The Qbs build tool version 2.5 is available.
TechHQ ☛ AWS helps migrate .NET from Windows Server to Linux
“[Microsoft] are not prioritising what matters to you guys, the customers,” he said. Of course, what Jassy meant was that Microsoft was not pursuing policies that would benefit AWS’s revenues, which was indubitably a tragedy for him. At the time, Jassy claimed that 97% of the trillion-dollar IT market remained on-premise, and that it would be better for everyone concerned if a big chunk of IT spending went cloudwards, presumably to AWS.
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Beyond #100000: You're breathtaking!
As we reach issue #100,000 on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , we celebrate with a little retrospective on our issue and pull request growth.
R and C
Rlang ☛ Mastering For Loops in C: A Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide with Examples
Loops are a fundamental concept in programming that allow you to repeat a block of code multiple times. In C, there are three types of loops: for , while, and do-while.
Rlang ☛ Introducing the {messy} package
When teaching examples using R, instructors often use nice datasets, but these aren’t very realistic, and aren’t what students will later encounter in the real world.
Rlang ☛ Positron vs RStudio – is it time to switch?
Positron is the new beta Data Science IDE
from Posit. Though Posit have stressed that
maintenance and development of RStudio will continue, I want to use this
blog to explore if Positron is worth the switch. I’m coming at this from
