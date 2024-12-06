According to information I have picked up somewhere (but can't properly confirm via web searches ATM) there was a compiler in the 90s (the I.C.B.M. VisualAge compiler maybe?) which had a special caching daemon mode. The basic idea was that you would send your code to that process and then it could return cached compile results without needing to reparse and reprocess same bits of code over and over. A sort of an in-compiler CCache, if you will. These compilers no longer seem to exist, probably because you can't just send snippets of code to be compiled, you have to send the entire set of code up to the point you want to compile. If it is different, for example because some headers are included in a different order, the results can not be reused. You have to send everything over and at that point it becomes distcc.