Open Hardware/Modding: Free/Libre Hardware, ESP32, VHDL
dwaves.de ☛ the challenge: hardware that runs on 100% open source + free hardware
“A challenge to software freedom is the increasing difficulty in finding a modern general purpose computer in the form of a laptop which runs exclusively on free software.
CNX Software ☛ CapibaraZero firmware enables low-cost Flipper Zero alternatives based on ESP32-S3 hardware
CapibaraZero open-source firmware aims to offer a low-cost alternative to Flipper Zero for ESP32-S3-based hardware platforms and soon other gizmos with ESP32 wireless microcontrollers, notably the LilyGO T-Embed CC1101, similar to the original T-Embed with ESP32-S3 WiSoC, but also featuring a Texas Instruments CC1101 Sub-GHz microcontroller and an NXP PN532 NFC/RFID module.
Hackaday ☛ Did You Know YoSys Knows VHDL Too?
We’ve been fans of the Yosys / Nextpnr open-source FPGA toolchain for a long while now, and like [Michael] we had no idea that their oss-cad-suite installer sets up everything so that you can write in Verilog or VHDL, your choice. Very cool!