Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
[Meme] Shooting the Messenger
"you needn't refute the message, just take out the messengers"
-
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Associate Sued Us for Publishing Perfectly Accurate Article About SFC; We Sued Them for Harassment
SFC and its associates aren't nice people
-
Fantastic Journalism by Brian Fagioli
A lot of today's Web, even "news" sites, is spam
-
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Has Raised More Than Three Times More Money Than the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), Which Mostly Gets Money From Corporations, Including Microsoft
Do not donate any money to copycat organisations. It's worse than money down the river because your money might get spent attacking and even defaming the originals.
New
-
Techrights Does Not Forget
Techrights has many anti-censorship mechanisms
-
Windows Has Fallen to All-Time Low in India
In India, only about 1 in 8 Web requests comes from Windows
-
Microsoft Criminals: Law Enforcement is the Real Problem
deflecting the issue and resorting to projection
-
[Meme] They Dropped the L (Libre and Law)
SFLC, could I borrow 75% of your letters?
-
Companies That the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Will Censor the Community for, Using Their Very Large CoC
also exploiting poor (and sexually abused) women from eastern Europe
-
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Has Asked a Blogger to Delete This Page About the SFC, So We Reproduce It in Full Here
Censored article
-
Increasing Productivity With Less Hardware, Little Power, and Fewer CPU Cycles (and Far Less Digital Waste in General)
A lot of people who glance at our PCs (as they visit us) act a bit baffled, as much of what we're using is a bunch of terminals and some text editors
-
Gemini Protocol Keeps Getting Better (Less and Less Reliance on Centralised Certificate Authorities)
Reliable systems do not depend on third parties, only themselves
-
Why We Moved to Perl and Dumped PHP Last Year
Elongating the lifetime of the underlying stack
-
Links 05/12/2024: Explaining the South Korea Chaos and French PM Barnier's Government Already Disintegrating
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 05/12/2024: Domain Changes, Griping With Haskell
Links for the day
-
Links 05/12/2024: Mass Layoffs at Microsoft's PR (Bribery of Media) Agency, UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot Dead
Links for the day
-
GNU/Linux news for the past day
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 04, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, December 04, 2024
-
Links 05/12/2024: Formaldehyde and Cancer, US and China Boycotting One Another
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 05/12/2024: Hermeticism, Living in the Shell, and More
Links for the day
-
At the OSI, Microsoft Operative (Funded by Microsoft) Promotes Proprietary Software of Microsoft
The OSI is deeply corrupt. The good news is, it's barely hiding it anymore.
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):