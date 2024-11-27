Debian, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, and Openwashing
Linux IT ☛ Emanuele Rocca: Building Debian packages The Right Way
There is more than one way to do it, but it seems that The Right Way to build Debian packages today is using sbuild with the unshare backend. The most common backend before the rise of unshare was schroot.
The official Debian Build Daemons have recently transitioned to using sbuild with unshare, providing a strong motivation to consider making the switch. Additionally the new approach means: (1) no need to configure schroot, and (2) no need to run the build as root.
Here are my notes about moving to the new setup, for future reference and in case they may be useful to others.
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 24 November 2024
Week highlights: this was a pretty eventful week, with major new releases of Blender, FreeCAD, and Zrythm.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Highlights from the Digital Public Goods Alliance Annual Members Meeting 2024 [Ed: Open Source Initiative is now formally represented by a Microsoft operative sponsored by Microsoft to push Microsoft's proprietary software, plagiarism, and openwashing]
This month, I had the privilege of representing the Open Source Initiative
