Debian, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, and Openwashing

There is more than one way to do it, but it seems that The Right Way to build Debian packages today is using sbuild with the unshare backend. The most common backend before the rise of unshare was schroot.

The official Debian Build Daemons have recently transitioned to using sbuild with unshare, providing a strong motivation to consider making the switch. Additionally the new approach means: (1) no need to configure schroot, and (2) no need to run the build as root.

Here are my notes about moving to the new setup, for future reference and in case they may be useful to others.