FLTK 1.4: It now speaks Wayland and has better HiDPI support

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2024



FLTK, one of the oldest and most stable FOSS toolkits for programming GUI apps, is back with new shiny.

FLTK 1.4 was swiftly followed by a minor bugfix, version 1.4.0.1. Although the project never went away and there has been a continuous slow trickle of minor versions, it's over 13 years since the last major point release, version 1.3.0 in June 2011.

These days, it's a C++ library whose name stands for the "fast light toolkit", which is descriptive. However, the initials originally came from the fl_ prefix to functions in the Forms Library of Silicon Graphics's proprietary IRIX Unix. FLTK started out as a compatible replacement for the SGI Forms Library, as described in the project's history, which also reveals that FLTK is pronounced "full tick".

