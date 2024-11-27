Tux Machines

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.5a1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Launches as a Modular Version of Raspberry Pi 5

Designed as a modular version of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is powered by a 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor and it’s available with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM memory, as well as with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of MLC eMMC storage.

Mixxx 2.4.2 DJ App Adds Support for Intech TEK2 and Numark Scratch Controllers

Coming more than six months after Mixxx 2.4.1, the Mixxx 2.4.2 release introduces initial mappings for the Intech Studio TEK2, Numark Scratch, Reloop Mixage MK1, Reloop Mixage MK2, and Reloop Mixage Controller Edition controllers.

elementary OS 8 “Circe” Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, elementary OS 8 introduces a new Secure Session to ensure apps respect your privacy and require your consent, a brand new dock with productive multitasking and window management features, and PipeWire as the default media server.

Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

Firefox 134 looks like a very small release promising only support for touchpad hold gestures on Linux, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133, but it was delayed as it was needed for testing.

KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11

One of the most interesting changes in KDE Plasma 6.2.4 is support for enabling the HDR mode on GNU/Linux distributions using the NVIDIA 565.57.1 (beta) or later graphics driver for NVIDIA GPU users and Linux kernel 6.11 or later for Intel GPU users. Using previous versions of the NVIDIA graphics driver and Linux kernel results in an unstable HDR experience.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pocket 4 with 8.8″ High-Refresh LTPS Screen, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and 45Wh Battery

Indiegogo recently introduced the GPD Pocket 4, a compact PC powered by AMD’s latest processors, including the Ryzen AI9 HX370. It features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, an M.2 NVMe port, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4

This carrier board is equipped with a JMB585 PCIe to SATA controller, allowing connectivity for up to five HDDs or SSDs, complete with sleep and standby functionality. It also supports software RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, and 10, providing robust data storage options. For networking needs, the board includes four gigabit Ethernet ports powered by an RTL8367 switch, ensuring high-speed connectivity for demanding applications.

Raspberry Pi Officially Launches Compute Module 5 Starting at $45

Raspberry Pi has launched the Compute Module 5, the modular iteration of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, now available starting at $45. Key features include Gigabit Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs, PCIe support, and more.

Raspberry Pi Adds 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 To Pico 2 Board

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, launched at $7, is the wireless-enabled version of the Pico 2. Featuring the RP2350 microcontroller and a CYW43439 modem, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a cost-effective option for Internet of Things projects.

Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more
KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.
Mozilla Firefox 133 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 133 open-source web browser is now available for download with the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab Overview menu and other changes.
The next few days will be quieter than usual, as per expectations
 
Transition from Windows to Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Launches as a Modular Version of Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 as the fifth update to their Raspberry Pi CM (Compute Module) series.
Mixxx 2.4.2 DJ App Adds Support for Intech TEK2 and Numark Scratch Controllers
Mixxx 2.4.2 has been released as a new stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtual DJ software for performing live mixes.
Delete These 15 Dangerous Apps On Your Phone—8 Million Installs So Far
This Is Why I Switched to Xfce for Linux Mint on My Older Laptop
Linux is a great operating system for older computers
FSF Ethical Tech Giving Guide: Remember to give freedom
All year long, but especially during the last two months of the year
CROWZ – Linux distro based on Devuan
CROWZ is a lightweight distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer
Web Search Keywords
Did you know about a small but very useful feature from KDE
Is a real-time OS right for your business?
A real-time operating system (RTOS) ensures precise and deterministic responses
I'm now using i3 as Window Manager
Even though I love Xfce and have been using it for years
Celebrate Thanksgiving by switching from Windows 11 to Linux with elementary OS 8
One super cool feature of elementary OS 8 is its new Secure Session
elementary OS 8 “Circe” Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The elementary OS team released today elementary OS 8 (codename Circe) as the latest stable version of their Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the modern Pantheon desktop environment with new features and enhancements.
Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
With Firefox 133 out the door today as the latest stable version of the open-source web browser used by default on all GNU/Linux distributions, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 134, to the beta channel.
Circle to Search could finally ditch a design element we hated back in the Android 12 days
After 16 Years, Pidgin 3 Takes Its First Steps
A blast from the past: Pidgin 3's pre-alpha debuts Dec 31
PipeWire 1.2.7 Enhances ALSA Driver Handling and Adds Lazy Scheduling
PipeWire 1.2.7 is a stable bugfix release that adds lazy scheduling, improves the v4l2 plugin, fixes module crashes, and enhances resampling performance
Fwupd 2.0.2 Firmware Updater Adds Support for ASUS ROG Ally, Raspberry Pi Pico
Fwupd 2.0.2 Linux firmware update utiltiy is now available for download with support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR and other changes.
7 Tricks to Make Learning the Linux Command Line Easier
The Linux command line can seem impenetrable, with arcane instructions and a focus on text interfaces
Canonical wants Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade as End of Life approaches
Canonical has issued a warning to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop
People around the world are eagerly waiting to receive their GNU Press shop orders, and we need a little help sending everything out
Vendefoul Wolf – distro based on Devuan
Vendefoul Wolf Linux is a distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer
This Week in KDE Apps: Bugfixing Week
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
5 ways to get the best Linux support, no matter your skill level
Where do you turn if you're new to Linux or looking for a solution to a problem? Here are your options
Review of "How to Make Your Career Suck Less: A Guide to a Less Painful IT Experience" by Igor Ljubuncic [original]
a concise, edited version of the review
10 Reasons To Choose Ubuntu Server Over the Competition
When you think of a server's operating system (OS), what comes to mind?
Why the Pixel Tablet's cancellation makes sense in light of a possible Android and Chrome OS merge
Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60
A lot has happened with respect to the Hurd since our Childhurds and GNU/Hurd Substitutes post
Magpie is used by the Budgie Desktop as its window manager
Review: Linux Lite 7.2
Linux Lite 7.2 is an update from the 7.0 release in June, and it's based on Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS and will receive five years of support
KDE: UX Insights (that we cannot get right now)
After the criticism in the last post about the limitations of KUserFeedback (KUF) for doing data-driven UX work
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024
The 215th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 24th, 2024.
