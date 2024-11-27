Programming Leftovers
Justin Duke ☛ Shipping is capturing value
(Put another way: Your job is to produce value, and code is Work in Progress and not the value itself.)
Tom's Hardware ☛ ROCm 6.3 adds several new features including a Fortran compiler, and SGLang
ROCm 6.3 adds several new features to the open source platform, helping accelerate various workloads on Instinct GPUs such as Hey Hi (AI) and HPC workloads.
Databases
YottaDB ☛ Comparing YottaDB amd Redis Using 3n+1 Sequences
TL;DR: Performance Comparisons has instructions for you build a Docker container that allows you to make a side by side comparison of RedisⓇ,[1] Xider™,[2] and YottaDBⓇ. The image above is a screenshot of Xider and YottaDB outperforming Redis with a 32-process workload.
Python
ID Root ☛ How To Find Weather using Python
In today’s data-driven world, accessing accurate and timely weather information is crucial for various applications, from personal use to large-scale business operations. Python, with its versatility and extensive library ecosystem, provides an excellent platform for retrieving and analyzing weather data.
ID Root ☛ How To List of Running Processes using Python
In today’s complex computing environments, understanding and managing system processes is crucial for developers, system administrators, and IT professionals. Python, with its versatility and powerful libraries, offers an excellent toolkit for monitoring and manipulating running processes across various operating systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Create PDF File using Python
In today’s digital age, the ability to generate PDF (Portable Document Format) files programmatically is an invaluable skill for developers. Python, with its versatility and extensive library ecosystem, offers powerful tools for PDF creation and manipulation.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Hackaday ☛ Alternatives Don’t Need To Be Bashed
By default, bash is the most popular command language simply because it’s included in most *nix operating systems. Additionally, people don’t tend to spend a lot of time thinking about whatever their computer uses for scripting as they might for other pieces of software like a word processor or browser. If you are so inclined to take a closer look at this tool that’s often taken for granted, there are a number of alternatives to bash and [monzool] wanted to investigate them closely.
Niel Brown ☛ Using (only) a Linux terminal for my personal computing in 2024
Was it enjoyable? Yes.
Could I really cope with a terminal-only computer for my day-to-day personal` computing?
No.
No real surprise that, while I could do a lot, and I’ve certainly picked up some new and improved skills, a terminal alone is not enough for me.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: The wasm32-wasip2 Target Has Reached Tier 2 Support
In April of this year we posted an update about Rust's WASI targets to the main Rust blog. In it we covered the rename of the
wasm32-wasitarget to
wasm32-wasip1, and the introduction of the new
wasm32-wasip2target as a "tier 3" target. This meant that while the target was available as part of
rust-lang/rustc, it was not guaranteed to build. We're pleased to announce that this has changed in Rust 1.82.
