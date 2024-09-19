Proton 9.0-3 Released with Support for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Farlight 84

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 19, 2024



Proton 9.0-3 is here more than three months after the Proton 9.0-2 release to add support for even more Windows games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (desktop only), Ball at Work: The Ultimate Speedrun Platformer!, Banyu Lintar Angin, Dinner with an Owl, Farlight 84, Flatout 3, KinitoPET, and Owl Observatory Demo.

Other Windows games that you can now play on your Linux computer with Proton are Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Super, Sword of Convallaria, Syberia, THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII STEAM EDITION, To Pixelia Demo, Unity of Command II, and Zaccaria Pinball.

Read on