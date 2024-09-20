Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 19/09/2024: UPC Illegal 'Court' and Microsoft LinkedIn Called Out for Data Misuse
-
Gemini Links 19/09/2024: Invidious Problems and Install Times
-
Links 19/09/2024: Scam ‘Funeral Streaming’ and More Microsoft TCO Tales
-
In Sweden, GNU/Linux Almost 20% of the Laptop/Desktop Market, Firefox Falls to 2%
In the US, once a browser falls below 2%, many critical sites can legally ignore it (or its users' needs) altogether
-
When Microsoft Pays a Lot of Money to Reddit, 'Linux' Foundation, and Countless Other Entities
As does Google
-
A CoC Will Destroy Your Free Software Community and Help Imposers of CoC (Like Microsoft)
Abusers like to disguise censorship (of their abuse) as "manners" or good "conduct"
-
IBM Likely Breaking Several Laws With Latest 'Secret' Mass Layoffs
Never sign an NDA
-
Gemini Links 19/09/2024: Emacs Wiki and China, IRC Chatting
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
