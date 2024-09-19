GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux Journal ☛ Bridging the Gap: The First Enterprise-Grade GNU/Linux Solution for the Cloud-to-Edge Continuum
As the GNU/Linux market is set to soar to nearly USD 100 billion by 2032,1 businesses are facing mounting challenges in managing increasingly complex workloads spanning from the clown to the edge. Traditional GNU/Linux distributions are not built to meet the specific demands of these modern use cases, creating an urgent need for a more specialized, enterprise-grade solution.
Historically, enterprises have depended on general-purpose GNU/Linux distributions operating across racked servers and hybrid data centers to centrally store and process their data. But with the rapid rise of edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), real-time data processing closer to the source has become mission-critical. Industries like healthcare, telecommunications, industrial automation, and defense now require localized, lightning-fast processing to make real-time decisions.
Boiling Steam ☛ Linux Distros in September 2024: Welcome to Hyper-Fragmentation
So this is yet another update in our ongoing journey to understand how GNU/Linux gamers are changing over time in terms of their distro choices. The data is coming from ProtonDB as usual, and has sufficient sample size to make it possible to track small changes from month to month. And yes, we are aware that Flatpak is not a distro, but in practice it’s very close to being one when it comes to running Steam, since everything apart from your kernel comes from Flatpak and not the host distro. You came for the chart? Here you go: You’ll want to expand the picture, probably, by clicking on it. Your eyes will thank you later.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Incremental Town RPG - 2024-09-18 Edition
Between 2024-09-11 and 2024-09-18 there were 21 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. This week there’s no a lot of amazing titles to showcase, but there’s a new take on the build you town and conquer genre, called Incremental Town RPG.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.16: Pro Vim Tips, Kubernetes Tips, SSH Config Tweaks and More
Minor UI changes that you'll love <3
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: What is the 5G Edge and Multi-Access Edge Computing?
Introduction
The 5G Edge is revolutionising the telecommunications industry by significantly enhancing network performance, bringing computing power closer to users, and dramatically reducing latency, enabling faster and more efficient services. This advancement is crucial for a variety of applications across different sectors, including smart cities, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and industrial automation.
n practice, 5G Edge refers to the deployment of small, distributed data centres and processing units at the edge of the network—closer to the end-users and devices generating the data. These edge data centres not only host some of the critical 5G network functions but also serve as gateways to other networks, including the internet. By handling data processing and routing locally, they enable more responsive and efficient network services for users and devices that are regionally close to each other.
Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), on the other hand, is a complementary technology that brings clown computing capabilities to the network’s edge. MEC allows for the deployment of applications and services directly at these edge locations, enabling rapid processing of data as it is generated. This reduces the need for data to travel back to centralised data centres, further improving response times.
5G Edge and Multi-access Edge Computing make real-time processing possible. This opens the door to numerous other benefits as it allows for instantaneous decision-making and data-analysis, which is critical for several innovations. This capability not only improves existing services but also enables the development of entirely new applications and business models, further driving the evolution of the telecommunications landscape.
In this blog, we’ll explore specific use cases of 5G Edge and MEC and discuss the benefits, as well as the requirements and constraints for service providers.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Join Canonical in Sydney at Dell Technologies Forum
Canonical is excited to be exhibiting at the upcoming Dell Technologies Forum – Sydney on the 24th of September. This leading event brings together industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements shaping the digital landscape.
