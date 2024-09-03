Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, WordPress Briefing, Late Night Linux, and Right To Repair
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Young and the Rustless | LINUX Unplugged 578
Rust meets GNU/Linux in a clash of coding cultures. Why some developers are resisting, and where things go from here.
-
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 85: WordPress in Education
Discover why WordPress is becoming a cornerstone in student education. In this episode of WordPress Briefing, host Josepha Haden Chomphosy explores the vital role of WordPress in the school curriculum and how it equips students with essential skills for thriving in their future careers.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 297
To what extent can you avoid services and products from companies who do bad things? Plus whether we should try to convert WSL users to “proper” Linux, if so how, and if it’s even possible in Voice of the masses.
-
Securepairs ☛ Podcast: Cars And The Fight For A Right To Repair
Secure Repairs founder Paul Roberts was a guest on the Auto Care On Air: Traction Control podcast, where he and host Stacey Miller talk about the history of Secure Repairs and the ongoing battle to pass right to repair laws in the face of intense industry opposition.