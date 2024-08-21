YouTube Front-end Applications/Clients
-
Medevel ☛ FreeTube: Browse YouTube Freely in private Mode with Confidence
FreeTube is a YouTube client for backdoored Windows (10 and later), Mac (macOS 10.15 and later), and GNU/Linux built around using YouTube more privately. You can enjoy your favorite content and creators without your habits being tracked.
-
Medevel ☛ ytify: Free Self-hosted YouTube Front-end Music Player without the Ads with Piped API Support
ytify is a simple WebApp, built with vanilla TypeScript for maximum efficiency, that streams only audio from YouTube. Listen to Podcasts, Audiobooks, Music, Livestreams and other Audio focused YouTube Videos, even under the lowest network conditions.
-
Medevel ☛ Kiku is a Free YouTube Music Player for your Desktop That Maintain Your Privacy
Kiku is a free and open-source app for playing music from youtube on desktop. The application supports using local api, invidious and piped as source.