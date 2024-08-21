Linux Security Focus
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (squid), Fedora (putty), Mageia (quictls), Oracle (bind, curl, python-setuptools, python3.11-setuptools, and python3.12-setuptools), Red Hat (kernel, kpatch-patch-4_18_0-305_120_1, kpatch-patch-4_18_0-372_87_1 and kpatch-patch-4_18_0-372_91_1, kpatch-patch-4_18_0-477_43_1, kpatch-patch-4_18_0-553, kpatch-patch-5_14_0-284_48_1 and kpatch-patch-5_14_0-284_52_1, kpatch-patch-5_14_0-427_13_1, and libreoffice), SUSE (cosign, dri3proto, presentproto, wayland-protocols, xwayland, freerdp, fwupdate, git, gnome-settings-daemon, hdf5, jasper, java-17-openjdk, java-1_8_0-ibm, java-1_8_0-openjdk, kernel, kernel-firmware, libaom, libqt5-qt3d, libqt5-qtquick3d, ntfs-3g_ntfsprogs, osc, python, python-aiohttp, python-azure-core, python-azure-storage-blob, python- azure-storage-queue, python-typing, python-typing_extensions, python-Jinja2, python-PyMySQL, python-requests, python-tqdm, python-WebOb, python3-sqlparse, python310, python311, qemu, sssd, thunderbird, tiff, unixODBC, uriparser, and wireshark), and Ubuntu (intel-microcode, linux-azure-5.4, and postgresql-12, postgresql-14, postgresql-16).
Ubuntu Addresses Multiple OpenJDK 8 Vulnerabilities
Several vulnerabilities have recently been identified in OpenJDK 8, which could potentially lead to denial of service, information disclosure, arbitrary code execution, or even the bypassing of Java sandbox restrictions. In response, Canonical has released security fixes for multiple versions of OpenJDK, including OpenJDK 21, OpenJDK 17, OpenJDK 11, and OpenJDK 8 on affected Ubuntu releases.
How to Patch your Linux Kernel before it gets exploited?
Linux Kernel server patch management is essential for ensuring the security, stability, and performance of your server infrastructure. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know, from the basics to advanced strategies for managing patches on Linux servers. Whether you’re an experienced system administrator or just starting out, this guide will provide you with the knowledge and tools to keep your Linux servers secure and up-to-date.
Cyber Security News ☛ Linux Kernal Vulnerability Let Attackers Bypass CPU & Write on Memory
Researchers uncovered a vulnerability in the Linux kernel’s dmam_free_coherent() function, which stems from a race condition caused by the improper order of operations when freeing DMA (Direct Memory Access) allocations and managing associated resources.
Linux Kernal Vulnerability Let Attackers Bypass CPU & Gain Read/Write Access
This flaw, identified as CVE-2024-43856, stems from a race condition caused by the improper order of operations when freeing Direct Memory Access (DMA) allocations and managing associated resources.
0.0.0.0 Day: 18-Year-Old Browser Flaw Affects Linux and macOS
Oligo Security’s research team recently uncovered a critical vulnerability dubbed the “0.0.0.0 Day” affecting Chromium, Firefox, and Safari browsers on macOS and Linux systems. This vulnerability allows malicious websites to bypass standard browser security protocols and interact with services running on an organization’s local network. It does not affect Windows devices.
Star Lab's Titanium Technology Protection
This week’s product, the Star Lab Titanium Technology Protection solution, provides robust Linux system-hardening and security capability for operationally-deployed Linux systems. The solution’s capabilities have also been extended to support the KVM host, an open-source virtualization technology that turns Linux into a hypervisor.