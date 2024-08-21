GSoC 2024 Reports for HaikuOS

The goal of this document is to be an overview of everything I did during GSoC. It should be readable even if you haven’t read any of the previous blog posts and don’t know much about Haiku or WebKit (I hope I succeeded!).

First, some background. Haiku’s native browser is WebPositive.

WebPositive’s code mostly deals with the user interface. It uses our fork of WebKit, HaikuWebKit, to actually render the web pages, run JavaScript, process input, and so on. WebKit (and, by extension, HaikuWebKit) provides two API versions: WebKitLegacy, and WebKit (aka WebKit2). Unfortunately, we are still stuck using WebKitLegacy even though WebKit2 has been out for more than a decade.

The biggest immediate advantage of switching to WebKit2 is crash resistance. It manages this by splitting the browser into several processes. Each web page runs inside of a dedicated WebProcess. If a WebProcess crashes, all of the rest of the WebProcesses should still be fine and the browser should keep running. The NetworkProcess deals with networking. Finally, the browser’s process deals with the UI. Another advantage of switching to WebKit2 is, as far as I know, its API is more up-to-date and will allow us to do more things than WebKitLegacy did.

Rajagopalan worked on porting WebKit 2 to Haiku for GSoC 2019 (if you’re interested in that project, here is the final report, the PRs, and the commits). Unfortunately, as the years have passed, the solution has bit-rotted.

My GSoC project for 2024 was to continue with the work on WebKit2. My first and longest task would be to get it back to a working state. I made it a goal to make the port easier to maintain so that it hopefully doesn’t bit-rot again.

One final thing to know: rather than testing our implementation of WebKit2 with WebPositive, there is a very simple browser called MiniBrowser that we use that was made specifically for this purpose. Most likely, WebPositive would require several Hey Hi (AI) that are currently not implemented. The advantage of using MiniBrowser is that it only requires a minimal set of Hey Hi (AI) and the code for it is small enough that it can easily be updated if the API is changed.