Best Free and Open Source Software
-
9 Top Free and Open Source F# Web Frameworks - LinuxLinks
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
F# (pronounced F sharp) is a general purpose, strongly typed, multi-paradigm programming language that encompasses functional, imperative, and object-oriented programming methods. F# was modeled on Objective Caml (OCaml), a successful object-oriented functional programming language, and then tweaked and extended to mesh well technically and philosophically with .NET.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
LXD - manage virtual machines and containers - LinuxLinks
LXD is a solution for managing virtual machines and system containers.
It provides a secure and scalable environment with minimal overhead. Manage your workloads with ease and configure them to suit your use case via a user-friendly web interface.
LXD allows you to easily set up a system that feels like a small private cloud. You can run any type of workload in an efficient way while keeping your resources optimized.
This is free and open source software.
Felicity - idiomatic JSON:API - LinuxLinks
Felicity is a framework that allows you to expose your functional F# domain logic as an API following the JSON:API specification, with no boilerplate.
This framework contains over 1,000 end-to-end tests checking success-path and error-path functionality of all operations.
This is free and open source software.