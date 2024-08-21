Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

How To Install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". Tweaks is a useful utility program to customize Ubuntu desktop such as changing themes, icons, fonts etc. And no surprise it is a good companion to another utility named GNOME Extension Manager. We also want to say thank you John Stowers for developing this precious Free Software. Now let's see how to install and an example in using it!

Getting Started to Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 User Interface

Amplifying Impact: Empowering the Next Generation of Computer Networkers

When Innocent Sibanda started developing an interest in network security, he discovered that many networks—even those in schools—lack proper security. 

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.0a2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

AAEON’s UP Squared 7100 Updated with Intel Alder Lake-N Processors and Enhanced Memory Support

The UP Squared 7100 is the latest addition to the UP Squared series, featuring updates in performance, speed, and efficiency. This compact unit is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications. Enhancements include better processing power, increased memory capacity, and improved graphics capabilities.

Kakip: An Upcoming Credit-Card Sized Single Board Computer with Renesas RZ/V2H Chip & Multi-Camera Support

Developed in Japan, the Kakip Single Board Computer features the advanced Renesas RZ/V2H AI-MPU. Designed specifically for a diverse array of applications in robotics and artificial intelligence, this embedded platform boasts high-performing processing capabilities and comprehensive interfacing options.

Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit: Voice-Controlled Smart Home Device with Advanced Audio and User Privacy

The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.

Serpent OS Gears Up for Alpha Release, Enables Framework 13 and Flathub Support

Ikey Doherty was kind enough to share with us details about the upcoming Serpent OS Alpha release, which promises to enable support for the Framework 13 laptop, support for installing Flatpak apps from Flathub by default, improved support for AMD Ryzen systems, and considerably more hardware support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 18th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

CachyOS August 2024 Release Adds Support for the COSMIC Desktop Environment

  
The August 2024 ISO snapshot of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution is now available for download with various improvements, support for new technologies, and updated components.

 
Oreon: A Fresh AlmaLinux-Based Distro Designed for Desktop Users

  
Discover Oreon, a new AlmaLinux-based distro that caters to everyday computing needs and aims to bring Enterprise Linux to home users

 
No Time to Rest [original]

  
On we go for many years to come, hopefully to take note of the growing usage levels of GNU/Linux

 
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.2 released

  
previous release was 6.1.1

 
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

  
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.

 
Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”

  
Last month, Daniel Robbins announced the cessation of Funtoo Linux

 
CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, ParadeDB on "Why We Picked AGPL"

  
MiniOS 3.3.4 Released, Here’s What’s New and Improved

  
MiniOS 3.3.4 updates: Now build on 3.3.x, enhanced installer, supports MMC, exFAT, and Linux kernel 6.1.90

 
Puppy Linux successor EasyOS gets updated to version 6.2

  
Often hailed as one of the best lightweight Linux distros that can run from a USB stick while also supporting persistency

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart

 
Linux Market Share Reaches New Peak: July 2024 Report

  
Linux Desktop Market Share Climbs to 4.45%

 
Kakip: An Upcoming Credit-Card Sized Single Board Computer with Renesas RZ/V2H Chip & Multi-Camera Support

  
The manufacturer ensures the Single Board Computer operates on Yocto Linux

 
This lightweight Linux distro is the best way to revive your old computer. Here's how

  
If you want to breathe life back into a slow or aging computer, Linux Lite 7.0 is a lightweight

 
Why RefreshOS 2.0 is the Linux distro even a Windows user could love

  
Focusing on stability, customization, and seamless Qt integration

 
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.6, Linux 6.6.47, Linux 6.1.106, Linux 5.15.165, Linux 5.10.224, Linux 5.4.282, and Linux 4.19.320

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.6 kernel

 
Radxa X4 SBC kit review – Part 1: Unboxing, case assembly, Ubuntu 24.04 installation

  
We just downloaded the standard Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop AMD64 ISO from the Ubuntu website

 
Amiga, Interrupted: A Fresh Take On Amiga OS

  
Serena OS is not just another operating system

 
Liya Linux: Yet Another Take on Arch

  
Liya Linux is an Arch-based distro that offers Cinnamon and MATE desktops

 
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 23, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)

  
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, August 23 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Surprisingly, Many Linux Users Don't Know About This Office Suite

  
Do you know about ONLYOFFICE? We tell you more about it here

 
5 essential Linux terms every new user needs to know

  
If you're considering trying the open-source OS but are put off by all the terminology, relax

 
Clifm and Other GNU/Linux Console File Managers

  
New and old

 
Linux 6.11-rc4

  
fourth RC is out

 
This Week in GNOME #161 End-to-End Tests

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 09 to August 16

 
This week in KDE: System Settings modernization and Wayland color management

  
Many folks are on vacation right now, but KDE’s tireless contributors still worked hard to bring you a number of improvements anyway

 
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft

  
ExTiX Deepin 24.8 has been launched (download here) as the latest version of the Linux distribution

 
Serpent OS Gears Up for Alpha Release, Enables Framework 13 and Flathub Support

  
Ikey Doherty’s upcoming Serpent OS distribution is gearing up for its first alpha release and we’re the first to look at the new features and changes incorporated since the pre-alpha version.

 
Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions

  
There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions out there

 
Install Thunderbird as a DEB App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
This guide shows you how to install Thunderbird as a classical DEB app (instead of Snap) on Ubuntu 24.04 from Mozilla Team's PPA repository

 
Pulsar 1.120 Rolls Out with Advanced Code Handling Features

  
Pulsar 1.120, an open-source and cross-platform code editor, now has better icons, improved JavaScript indentation, and updated 'ppm' functionalities

 
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like Windows?

  
Linux can’t replace Windows, but it can have the look and feel of Windows

 
I Tried Switching to Fedora Linux, But It Wasn't for Me

  
I use Linux as my main desktop, and recently I decided to investigate Fedora Linux as a workstation

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 18th, 2024

  
The 201st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 18th, 2024.

 
Radxa ROCK 5 ITX RK3588 mini-ITX motherboard review – Building an Arm PC and NAS with Debian KDE

  
In this review, I’ll show how I installed Debian on the ROCK 5 ITX mini-ITX motherboard powered by a Rockchip RK3588 octa-core Arm Cortex-A76/A55 processor

 
Review: Liya 2.0

  
Look upon Liya, a rolling release distribution based on Arch Linux, and prepare to be amazed

 
