Is Intel No Longer a Safe Place for Jews? New Lawsuit Details.

The plaintiff in this lawsuit -- who is simply identified as "John Doe" -- is an Intel executive... who is a Jewish Israeli citizen, living in the USA, and a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). John Doe's family home, in Israel, was hit by rocket fire from Hamas, which nearly killed almost his entire family.

Intel HR and executives were made aware of that rocket strike on John Doe's family.

While that was happening, Vice President Alaa Badr was publicly praising the death of Israelis from the Hamas attacks.

Then, on January 29th, 2024, John Doe was reassigned... with Alaa Badr as his new boss.

This really and truly happened. In response to a Jewish, Israeli employee of Intel having his family attacked -- with a rocket -- by Hamas... Intel Corporation, almost immediately responded by moving that Jewish employee to now work directly for a man who expresses his public hatred for Jews and Israelis... literally wishing death on them.

