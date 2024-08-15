Remy Van Elst Explores OpenVMS Operating System

I'm a big fan of OpenVMS. You can read all my OpenVMS articles here. Since the licensing changes to the Hobbyist Program, I applied and was included in to the Ambassador Program. A new update of the X86 field test is released and this includes to major changes for hobbyists. One is a new feature, the Guest Console, which makes installing easier by no longer requiring a serial port and fiddling with Putty or your telnet client and the second is a fix to the C/C++ compiler which, (probably by accident), fixes CDE and DECWindows. The Common Desktop Environment (CDE) is still under development and can be installed on Linux quite easily. This post shows the two new features, the Guest Console and CDE working.