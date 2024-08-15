Linux Kernel: C, BPF, and More

The desire for the ability to checkpoint a process — to record its state in a form that can be restarted at a future time — on Linux is almost as old as Linux itself. See, for example, this announcement of a checkpoint project that appeared in LWN in 1998. While working solutions exist, they can be somewhat fragile and difficult to use; it is not surprising that some people are interested in finding a better alternative. A current effort goes by the name CRIB, for Checkpoint/Restore in (naturally) BPF. It is far from clear that CRIB will replace the existing solutions, but it is an interesting look at a different way of solving the problem.

A checkpoint/restore solution must overcome two challenges, neither of which is easy. On the checkpoint side, it is necessary to obtain a complete description of a process (or set of processes), with no important details overlooked; that requires collecting a lot of information that the kernel was not designed to export. On the restore side, that information must be used to recreate the checkpointed process(es), possibly on a different system, in such a way that the those processes cannot tell the difference — once again, using interfaces that were not designed for this purpose.